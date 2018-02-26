Mum of Vic bashing victim shares anguish

The mother of a man left paralysed after his skull was bashed in near Melbourne says the attack has ruined his life and that of his family.

Hamish, aged 44, was left in a pool of blood after being attacked while walking with his dog at Whittlesea in August, and police are still hunting for the perpetrator.

"He's paralysed, you know, he can only use one arm ... It's just devastating, it's devastated me. It's consumed me," Hamish's mother, Joan, told reporters on Monday in an appeal to catch her son's attacker.