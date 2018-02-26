Cats, kittens rehomed in record Vic drive

News

Callum Godde
AAP /

Discounted cats and kittens have purred out of animal shelters across Victoria in a record statewide adoption drive.

RSPCA Victoria's three-day "clear the shelters" campaign to slash adoption fees to $29 has been hailed a success, with 259 kittens and 256 cats making up the bulk of the 634 animals farmed out to new owners over the weekend.

"It is truly heart-warming to know that 634 animals have spent their first night at home (with) a new family," RSPCA Victoria CEO Dr Liz Walker said, noting the result narrowly eclipsed a four-day program that adopted out 616 pets in 2016.

