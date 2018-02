Six weeks after the winning numbers came up, the owner of a $55 million Powerball ticket is yet to come forward.

Purchased at Melbourne's Scole Lotto and News by an unregistered player prior to January 11, the winning ticket remains the largest unclaimed prize in Australian history.

"We have no new leads, no information from the newsagency, no new information from the community ... it's really died down," Tatts' Elissa Lewis told AAP on Monday.