Vic school violence rise link to reporting

A spike in violence at Victoria's schools, including a foiled poison plot between students, could be the result of stricter reporting guidelines, the state's principal association says.

Figures from Victorian public schools throughout the state, published by News Corp on Monday, show there were more than 1500 aggressive incidents over the 2017 school year, 229 of which involved items that could have been used as a weapon.

But the 36 per cent rise in incidents is attributable to principals being encouraged to more openly report schoolyard violence to emphasise the need for "social workers in every school", Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals president Sue Bell told ABC Radio.