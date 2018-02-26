Gang armed with garden stakes rob McDonald's

News

Five men entered the Essendon restaurant just before 5am on Monday and used the stakes to smash windows and computers.

Victoria Police told Yahoo7 news the men then stole a phone and bank card from a staff member and cash from the store.

They then fled the Keilor Road store in a small blue vehicle.

The gang stormed the Essendon McDonald's early Monday morning. Source: Google Street View

No one was physically injured.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

