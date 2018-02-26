Inquest finding due in Vic boy's death

A coronial finding is set to be handed down in the case of a 13-year-old Victorian boy who died after eating a mouthful of hospital breakfast.

Louis Tate died in October 2015 after being admitted to Frankston Hospital for observation following an asthma attack.

He suffered an anaphylactic shock after eating a mouthful of breakfast, despite the hospital being advised of his food allergies.

An inquest considered the hospital's food handling protocols for patients with food allergies, and how Louis was managed after he suffered the reaction.

Coroner Phillip Byrne is expected to deliver his findings on Monday.