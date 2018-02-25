Garrett to decide on Melbourne mayor run

Former emergency services minister Jane Garrett says she hopes to decide this week whether to trigger a by-election in her marginal state seat and run for Melbourne Lord Mayor.

Former Victorian minister Jane Garrett is weighing up a run for Melbourne Lord Mayor.

The council role has been vacant since Robert Doyle quit amid sexual harassment allegations which he vehemently denies.

"I'm hoping later this week I'll be able to say," Ms Garrett said on 3AW on Sunday.

"Clearly this has come out of the blue because of the very unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Town Hall so anybody who's thinking of standing has to go through some pretty serious due diligence."

Among that "due diligence" is the by-election issue for her marginal inner-Melbourne seat of Brunswick months before November's state election.

"It's a very major thing to cause a by-election," Ms Garrett said.

Ms Garrett will not be recontesting Brunswick, a seat under threat from the Greens, after her failed bid to move to a safer upper house seat.

A by-election for a replacement lord mayor is scheduled for May 12, with the postal ballots to be sent to City of Melbourne residents during the week starting April 23.

Acting Lord Mayor Arron Wood confirmed last week he would not run, but among other rumoured candidates are Moreland councillor Oscar Yildiz, Property Council of Victoria boss Sally Capp, AFL Footy Show panellist Sam Newman.

Former City of Melbourne councillor Tessa Sullivan in December claimed sexual misconduct by the then-lord mayor against her and colleague Cathy Oke, sparking an investigation.