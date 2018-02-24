Winning the Blue Diamond a family affair

The Beggs and Childs have made the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes a true family affair.

Jockey Jordan Childs and trainer Grahame Begg have claimed the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes.

Grahame Begg trained the winner Written By, bred and part-owned by his Hall of Fame trainer father Neville.

Written By also delivered rider Jordan Childs his first victory at Group One level, 26 years after his champion jockey father Greg - who at one stage rode for Neville - won the same race.

Grahame's sister Linda Begg accepted the $15,000 owners' trophy on behalf of their parents, who collect $900,000 in prize money.

"Neville's 70-year contribution to racing has been a marvellous thing and he's been so thrilled to have many highs - and a few lows," she said.

"But I think this would probably be one of the benchmarks for him.

"To breed a horse, to have Grahame train it, it's just out of this world."

Both Neville Begg and Greg Childs chose not to be trackside at Caulfield for Victoria's premier race for two-year-olds, instead watching from home.

Neville did not want to change anything ahead of Written By's third win in only three races.

"He said 'look, let it just be how it was the last two times'," Grahame said.

The win rated as a watershed moment for the former Sydney trainer in his comeback to racing, now based in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

"Three runs for three wins, it's pretty special. It's onwards and upwards," Begg said.

Childs' connection with Written By initially came about by luck, after a suspension ruled out fellow jockey Brad Rawiller.

After riding the colt to three consecutive victories, Childs was savouring his first Group One win.

"Obviously growing up and starting out through the ranks all you want to do is just be riding on the big days and win Group Ones," the 23-year-old said.

"To have won my first being a Blue Diamond, it's fantastic."