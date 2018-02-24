News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum warns of perils of meth addiction after daughter gouged own eyes out while high on drugs
Mum warns of perils of meth addiction after daughter gouged own eyes out while high on drugs
Elderly NSW man attacked with lawnmower (clone 39309753)
Elderly man left with severe injuries after lawnmower attack

One dead, one missing after yacht flips during race

Melissa Iaria
AAP /

One person is dead and another is missing after a yacht capsized off WA's southwest coast.

0224_1800_qld_smart
1:38

Is this Australia's smartest toddler?
0224_1800_qld_fire
0:22

Suspicious fire destroys an Innisfail unit
0224_1800_vic_flu
1:45

Children under five offered free flu shots this year
Van With Broken-Out Windows Seen at White House Security Barrier After Collision
0:31

Van With Broken-Out Windows Seen at White House Security Barrier After Collision
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
Destroying the evidence – satellite imagery shows Myanmar bulldozed Rohingya villages
1:23

Destroying the evidence – satellite imagery shows Myanmar bulldozed Rohingya villages
Meet the teen girl behind the National School Walkout movement
1:02

Meet the teen girl behind the National School Walkout movement
Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
3:33

Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
1:05

Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
China seizes control of Anbang, chairman prosecuted
1:45

China seizes control of Anbang, chairman prosecuted
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0223_1800_SYD-SexScandal
1:37

Girlfriend leaks explicit texts between MPs
 

The 15-metre yacht 'Finistere' was taking part in the Bunbury and Return Ocean Race and had six people on board when it overturned off Mandurah.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) coordinated the rescue of five of six crew members - one of which was deceased - from the water after receiving a distress call just before midnight, WST.

'Finistere' was taking part in the Bunbury and Return Ocean Race at the time of the incident. Source: Facebook

The race's tracking program last recorded the yacht's position at 11.30pm Friday night (local time). Source: Bunbury and Return Ocean Race

Crew members were pulled from the water by other yachts taking part in the race.

The survivors have been taken to shore for medical treatment.

Five rescue helicopters have been searching the area since 9am WST for the missing crew member.

At least one person has died after the yacht capsized southwest of Mandurah. Source: Facebook/Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club

The search is taking place in an area of about 90 square nautical miles, 22 nautical miles west southwest of Mandurah.

An AMSA jet from Perth is tracking water movements in the area while water police, volunteer marine rescue crews and two yachts from the race, Fourth Dimension and Circa, are assisting the search.

The yacht was about 11 nautical miles southwest of Mandurah when it raised the alarm and attempts to contact it via radio were unsuccessful.

Back To Top
feedback