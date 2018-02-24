Man charged with assaulting WA police, dog

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer and kicking a police dog in Perth overnight.

The drama unfolded when officers were called to Nollamara address after reports of a suspicious person outside a home.

Police found the man asleep against the front door of a home but he refused to move.

He allegedly became aggressive and hit a police officer several times before kicking police dog Jack in the ribs with enough force to lift him off the ground.

The Nollamara man, 28, was charged with numerous offences including assaulting a public officer and animal cruelty.