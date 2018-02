A man has been charged following a series of burglaries at hire car firms across Melbourne.

Police seized electronic goods, allegedly stolen credit cards and documents during a raid at a Westmeadows address on Friday and arrested a Westmeadows man during the search.

The man, 29, is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court later on Saturday charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and reckless conduct endanger serious injury.