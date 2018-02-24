Vic police to display stolen shoe stash

Redeem your lost soles - that's the catchcry from Victorian police, after recovering more than 2416 pairs of allegedly stolen work boots and sneakers.

Investigators from the Mill Park unit stumbled on the stash during a raid in Mernda last year.

Police allege the footwear was taken from the front doors of homes in the Doreen, Mernda, Watsonia North and Craigieburn areas over the past six years.

The victims will now be given a chance to reclaim their shoes at an open day at Epping Memorial Hall, on Sunday, February 25.

Police are expected to be run off their feet between 10am to 1.30pm.

Last November charged a 43-year-old with theft and handle stolen goods.

He was bailed to appear in Heidelberg Magistrates' Court in April.