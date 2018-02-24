Driver charged after Melbourne house crash

Police had tried to pull over a driver before he crashed into a house in Melbourne's southeast.

A man was home at the time the vehicle ploughed into the side of his Springvale residence just before 12.30am on Saturday, but he escaped injury.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Police allege officers had tried earlier to intercept the car but the driver failed to stop.

A pursuit was not initiated and the vehicle was found a short time later, following the crash.

The male driver fled, but was arrested nearby. The female occupant was also arrested at the scene.

A 35-year-old Noble Park man was charged with reckless conduct endangering life, drive manner dangerous, fail to stop, dangerous driving, unlicensed and other traffic related offences.

He was bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates' Court on May 3.

A Noble Park woman, 27, was interviewed and released pending further inquiries.