Fraud allegations hit Melbourne market

Fraud allegations linked to Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market will be investigated by police.

The market says it has received an anonymous email "containing allegations of improper activity by employees, developers, suppliers and government going back more than 20 years".

The allegations have been passed to police for investigation.

"QVM takes any allegation of impropriety extremely seriously and will fully co-operate with police as they assess this matter," the market said in a statement.

It encouraged the people who sent the email to share the information with authorities.