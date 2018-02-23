News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming
'Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming

Fraud allegations hit Melbourne market

AAP /

Fraud allegations linked to Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market will be investigated by police.

The market says it has received an anonymous email "containing allegations of improper activity by employees, developers, suppliers and government going back more than 20 years".

The allegations have been passed to police for investigation.

"QVM takes any allegation of impropriety extremely seriously and will fully co-operate with police as they assess this matter," the market said in a statement.

It encouraged the people who sent the email to share the information with authorities.

Back To Top
feedback