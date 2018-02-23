Vic firies urged to back new pay deal

Victoria's firefighters' union has urged its members to vote in favour of a new workplace deal following Fair Work mediation.

The United Firefighters Union has changed their advice after initially calling for the enterprise agreement with the Metropolitan Fire Brigade to be rejected over the wording of the deal's explanatory memorandum.

"Now that the explanatory memorandum is reflective of the enterprise agreement ... firefighters want to move forward," UFU Victorian branch secretary Peter Marshall told AAP on Friday.

The UFU and MFB agreed to the deal in January after four years of contentious negotiations.

But following the board vote, Mr Marshall said the MFB distributed a different explanatory memorandum "where they tried to insert an overriding interpretation that would mean shift rosters, staffing levels were discretionary rather than mandatory".

"The explanatory memorandum was not the one that had been agreed by negotiating parties," he added.

It's been reworded following Fair Work Commission mediation and firefighters will be able to vote from next Thursday.