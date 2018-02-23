Man jailed for robbing Vic fast-food shops

A young "ice" addict who terrifyingly robbed two Melbourne fast-food outlets at knifepoint was later caught in possession of stolen designer stilettos worth $3200.

Jun Moon, 26, had a shirt wrapped around his face when he barged into a Red Rooster at Chadstone wielding a knife, which he jabbed at the manager's chest in January 2017.

He made off with $225 cash and stole a staff member's phone and wallet before fleeing on his bicycle.

Days later he robbed a Subway restaurant, lunging with a knife at a customer who tried to film the incident.

This followed a failed armed robbery attempt in which the victim fought back, kicking Moon's bike over and telling him to "f*** off".

Moon's palm print was lifted from the Subway scene and he was later arrested at a train station with a high-end pair of shoes on hand.

"He was found to be in possession of two Balmain women's high-heeled shoes, valued at $3200," County Court Judge Mark Gamble said in his sentence on Thursday.

Moon, an ice addict who suffers from schizophrenia, was jailed for five years and nine months after pleading guilty to armed robbery and other crimes.

At the time he was suffering psychotic delusions and believed his non-existent wife was giving orders.

"You were troubled with psychotic symptoms, and a feeling of being controlled by your past self or your wife," Judge Gamble said.

"Which was itself a delusion because you are unmarried."

But this was no excuse for his aggressive and terrifying crimes, the judge added.

"The level of aggression and intimidation used was significant. I have no doubt each of the victims were in great fear," he said.

Moon was born in South Korea and moved to New Zealand with his family as a baby before coming to Australia. He grew up in Queensland and later moved to Melbourne alone.

Judge Gamble feared Moon may not recover from his troubles unless he has strong support for his drug and mental health issues.

Moon was ordered to serve at least four years and three months' jail before being eligible for parole.