Vic drug accused seeks mansion rehab

A Melbourne man allegedly caught with a car-load of drugs en route to a dance festival wants to be released on bail to live in a "beautiful" mansion at an exclusive rehabilitation centre.

Polysubstance addict Martin Mahoney, 35, was stopped at a service station near Ballarat in January and police allegedly found a variety of illicit drugs in his car.

It's alleged the drugs, which included cocaine, cannabis and MDMA, were bound for the four-day Rainbow Serpent Festival at Lexton.

Mahoney, who operates a festival 'glamping' business, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking,

He faced the Supreme Court on Friday for a bail application, seeking release from custody to stay at Bayside Private rehab in Melbourne's south.

Clients at the centre live in a two-storey "mansion" with a tennis court and swimming pool.

"It's on one acre of land. It's beautiful," Bayside Private night manager Terrence McKeown told the court.

"It's a very comfortable place with a big kitchen. They have a large lounge room where they can watch TV."

Each day clients travel by bus to a gated facility nearby for rehab programs.

There is no internet access, no visitors, and the centre is fully monitored by CCTV cameras.

Prescription drugs are kept in a locked bag inside a locked room, and clients are given random drug screenings.

They have group and individual therapy sessions that follow a holistic rehab program, as well as gym sessions and cooking lessons.

"The results we get are extraordinary," Mr McKeown said.

But Justice Christopher Beale was not entirely satisfied with the depth of evidence given about the centre.

He wanted to hear from the centre's owner, who assessed Mahoney and recommended a stay of between one and three months.

The bail application was adjourned part-heard and it will return to court at a later date, with the centre's owner to attend.

Mahoney was arrested with another man, a Brazillian DJ who was travelling in the car and also charged with drug trafficking.

Pedro Gomide, 36, was previously bailed on conditions including he forfeit his passport.

Police allegedly found a variety of drugs in different parts of the car as well as more than $10,000 cash and some electronic scales.