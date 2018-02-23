Feeney High Court citizenship case closed

A High Court matter sparked by former federal Labor MP David Feeney's questionable citizenship has come to an unsurprising end after his resignation.

The Victorian politician was referred to the court when he failed to produce evidence he had shed British citizenship inherited from his Northern Ireland father.

But Mr Feeney's resignation on February 1, sparking a by-election for the inner-Melbourne seat of Batman, meant that a High Court mention of his matter scheduled for Friday became a procedural process acknowledging that further judicial consideration was not required.