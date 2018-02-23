Vic hepatitis A death prompts warning

Gay and bisexual men in Victoria are being urged to get vaccinated for hepatitis A after a death linked to the infection.

The man's death was associated with an outbreak of hepatitis A in Victoria, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday, with more than 40 men infected in the past two months.

An additional 22 cases are under investigation.

The infection is believed to be spread by travellers from Europe or the USA who have had male-to-male sex, and several similar cases have been reported in Sydney.

An increasing number of cases have been linked to people who inject drugs.

"We're beginning to see spread of the infection more widely," deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said.

"This death highlights just how important it is for all eligible people to get the free hepatitis A vaccine."

All gay and bisexual men as well as those who have injected drugs in the past year are entitled to the free vaccination, which is available until the end of 2018.