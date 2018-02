A Melbourne construction company has been convicted and fined $500,000 after a worker was crushed to death by a two-tonne concrete pump.

The 28-year-old worker was struck by the 15-metre long machine, known as a "tower tube", when it slid and fell off a forklift in November 2015.

Specialised Concrete Pumping Victoria Pty Ltd, of Keysborough, pleaded guilty and was fined $500,000 by the County Court for failing to ensure employee safety, WorkSafe said in a statement on Friday.