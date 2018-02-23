'Video game-obsessed' man, 26, jailed for raping girlfriend and setting her top on fire

A "possessive" and video game-obsessed young Victorian man has been jailed for raping his girlfriend and setting her top on fire while she was wearing it.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of twice raping the woman and once setting alight her midriff-revealing top after she returned from a 21st birthday party.

The man had no prior criminal history and the rapes were in the context of a relationship with a "strong sexual element", a County Court judge said on Thursday. But the crimes had to be condemned, the judge added, jailing the man for at least five years.

"The actions are clearly those of a very possessive, jealous, dominating male - the type of person and the behaviour of whom ... the government of this state is at pains to change," the judge said.

The man, who can't be named, was also found guilty of punching the woman in the face on one occasion, splitting her lip.

The judge said the man had been a heavy user of the drug LSD in the past and had become "virtually obsessed" with computer games.

The couple had played out sexual fantasies, but the rapes occurred when the girlfriend had told him to stop.

"They appeared at times to have acted out preferences of a sexual nature, if not fetishes," the judge said. "However the jury have been satisfied the sexual activity and assaults were not consensual."

The man was ordered to serve at least five years in jail before being eligible for parole.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.