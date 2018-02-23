Vic tattoo shop shooting victim critical

A man continues to fight for life more than a day after being gunned down during a targeted attack at a Melbourne tattoo parlour, while his attackers remain on the run.

The 35-year-old was repeatedly shot following a fight at Nitro Ink at Hampton Park, in Melbourne's southeast, shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

He was taken to the Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening injuries before deteriorating to be listed as critical on Friday.

Officers from Task Force Echo are investigating amid suspicion the shooters have links to outlaw bikie gangs.