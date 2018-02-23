News

Vic gives $13mln for recycling options

AAP /

Local councils and industry across Victoria will benefit from a $13 million state government package to develop new recycling solutions after China's decision to stop imports of mixed recyclable materials.

The government will also establish an industry task force to develop a strategic recycling plan, Energy, Environment and Climate Change minister Lily D'Ambrosio said on Friday.

"While recycling is ultimately a matter for local councils, we're stepping in to help councils and industry affected by China's new import rules," Ms D'Ambrosio said.

