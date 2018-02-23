Marles: no comment on abusive Vic MP texts

A federal Labor MP has declined to comment on abusive text messages directed at him by Victorian Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek.

Victorian powerbroker Adem Somyurek has denied reports he threatened a colleague with a butterknife.

Mr Somyurek, who has been accused of threatening state Sports Minister John Eren with a butter knife, made references to "payback" against Richard Marles in the messages sent Mr Eren in February.

"I'm going to f--- that Marles," one of the messages published on Friday in both The Age and Herald-Sun said.

An advisor to Mr Marles, a former Labor government minister, on Friday told AAP the Victorian MP would not be commenting "at the moment".

Meanwhile, Mr Somyurek's confrontation with Mr Eren in the members-only dining room in state parliament on Wednesday night continues to dominate headlines in Melbourne.

"Last night I had a robust discussion with my Labor colleague John Eren, a person I have known for 30 years," Mr Somyurek posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The subject was internal party matters.

Mr Somyurek says he was returning to the dining room when he realised he was followed by a "clearly agitated" sports minister.

He was seated while Mr Eren stood and the Turkish-born MPs had a "robust exchange in our native tongue".

"At no point was I holding a butter knife. At no time did I threaten anyone," Mr Somyurek said.

The incident has been reported to the presiding officer of the Victorian Legislative Council.