Batman candidates to be announced

The final candidates running for the marginal seat of Batman in Melbourne's north will be announced on Friday.

Labor, The Greens and the Australian Conservatives have already put forward their contenders for the March 17 poll.

Former union boss Ged Kearney is Labor's candidate while Alex Bhathal, a previously unsuccessful candidate for the seat, is running for The Greens.

Former SAS soldier Kevin Bailey on Tuesday announced his Australian Conservatives candidacy to combat a "drift to the left" in Melbourne's north.

Despite the presence of at least three parties, it's in effect a contest between Labor and the Greens in the progressive seat after the Liberals declined to stand a candidate.

The Batman by-election was sparked by the February 1 resignation of Labor's David Feeney over his dual citizenship.