Vic man faces sentence over woman's murder

A Melbourne man is due to be sentenced for his part in the violent murder of a 33-year-old mother.

Simone Quinlan was beaten by her boyfriend Brendan Neil at his Melton home in August 2015 before being loaded into Wayne Marmo's ute and dumped in a mineshaft near Bendigo.

Neil committed the vicious crime as punishment after Ms Quinlan told police he hit her with a baseball bat.

Along the road to Kangaroo Flat, Marmo shot the mother-of-two in the face about five times and, once he'd dumped her, set her body on fire.

The two men have already been jailed for murder.

Marmo's cousin Luke is due to face the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday for being an accessory to murder.

Luke Marmo saw Neil's assault on Ms Quinlan and purchased the fuel that was used to burn her body.

He also helped sand the floor of the Melton home where she was attacked, removing the blood stains to conceal the crime.

Luke Marmo is scheduled to be sentenced by Justice Jane Dixon.