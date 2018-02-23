Man to learn fate over fatal Vic ute crash

A young man who took 10 people for a spin in the tray of his ute and crashed, causing the death of a teenager, is set to be sentenced in Melbourne.

Alexander Wells, 21, was driving around in a paddock at an 18th birthday party in country Victoria when his ute rolled.

William Grace, 16, was killed at the scene at Gladysdale, east of Melbourne, in February 2017 and others were injured.

Craig Grace, William's father, said his son was his best friend, and called for the judge to impose a weighty sentence on Wells to give justice.

Wells pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing William's death, and he remains on bail.

He will be sentenced by County Court Judge Paul Higham on Friday.