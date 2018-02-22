Jail for corrupt Victorian council manager

A corrupt Victorian council manager will spend three years in jail after giving consulting work to his wife and friends.

Ballarat council's former sport and recreation manager Lukas Carey was on Thursday sentenced to jail and ordered to repay $31,200 by Ballarat County Court.

The manager was found out after Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog IBAC investigated allegations of dodgy procurement deals and failure to declare conflicts of interest.

Carey had given more than $184,000 of council consulting work to his friends and wife over a two-year period, the watchdog found.

The man pleaded guilty to obtaining financial advantage by deception, attempting to commit an indictable offence and soliciting secret commission.

Two associates of Carey were also charged and sentenced as part of the IBAC investigation.

Rik McCaig was accused of giving Mr Carey $8000 in return for being awarded contracts and pleaded guilty, was fined $8000 and sentenced to 200 hours of community work.

Another man, Derryn Ladson also pleaded guilty after admitting paying $21,245 in secret commission to Carey.