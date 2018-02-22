Pair wanted over Vic tattoo shop shooting

Two masked gunmen who shot a man multiple times in a busy Melbourne tattoo parlour may be linked with outlaw bikie gangs.

A man has been repeatedly shot at a Melbourne tattoo parlour after a fight broke out, police say.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was a customer at Hampton Park's Nitro Ink tattoo shop when he was gunned down by the men on Thursday afternoon.

"We believe the victim, who suffered the gun shot wounds, was targeted and he was there as a customer," Inspector Mick Daly told reporters at the scene.

Six other people were in the shop at the time and stray bullets sprayed neighbouring properties, the senior officer confirmed.

The offenders wore balaclavas, carried firearms and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

"Emergency workers were called to a nearby street where a silver vehicle was found on fire. We're treating this as a potential getaway vehicle," Mr Daly said.

He said the attack was "brazen" and police would hunt down the gunmen.

Officers from Taskforce Echo, which targets outlaw bikie gangs, and the armed crime squad are investigating the shooting.

A worker at a nearby diner spoke to AAP shortly after the shooting.

"I'm guessing it might have been a targeted shooting. They didn't ask for anything they just shot him," he said.

The victim has been taken to the Alfred Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.