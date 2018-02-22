Vic body-in-barrel accused to stand trial

Two men will stand trial for the murder of a man whose "liquefied" body was found wrapped in plastic in a drum at a rural Victorian property.

Brendan Stanley, 46, and Brendan Abela, 31, have pleaded not guilty to murdering 30-year-old David Whimpey in October 2016.

Mr Whimpey's severely decomposed remains were found in a 44-gallon drum on a rural property at Mia Mia.

The grim discovery came some six months after his disappearance and about 100km from where he was last seen near a Keilor hotel.

Because of the state of his remains, described by at least one medical expert as "liquefied", Mr Whimpey's cause of death remains unknown.

One witness told a pre-trial committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday he recalled being "freaked out" after spotting a smoking barrel on the property.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he had been living at the Stanley family's Mia Mia property for several years, rent-free, when one morning he woke and knew something was wrong.

He saw Stanley inside the house in a "dishevelled" and "panicked" state.

The witness said he looked through a window and saw another man, whom he later discovered was Abela, who tried to move out of sight.

"I didn't like him. His presence was not good," the witness said.

The man said he armed himself with a hunting rifle before going outside to confront Abela.

His suspicions were further raised when he saw smoke coming out of a barrel, as the rural property was generally flame-free due to fire concerns.

"It made me aware something might be going on," he said.

"I wasn't sure what was in the barrel, but all I knew was it raised my suspicions."

He claimed Stanley made a stabbing motion with his hands as if the pair had "tidied someone up".

Another witness, who also cannot be named, told the court Abela had come to his house on one occasion looking for hydrochloric acid.

Detective Senior Constable Damon Abbey told the court a prostitute claimed Abela had made an admission about "stabbing someone to death".

Abela and Stanley will appear in the Supreme Court of Victoria for a directions hearing at a later date.