Man's DNA to be compared with car blood

A man accused of leaving his mate to die in a crash in Melbourne has been ordered to provide DNA so it can be compared with blood found on the driver's seat.

Michael Glenn Ashlin, 34, allegedly crashed into a concrete pole while driving erratically in the early hours at suburban Wollert in January.

It's alleged he and a female passenger fled the scene, leaving Owen Sugay alone in the back seat to die.

A passer-by saw the car 30 minutes later and called an ambulance but Mr Sugay died soon after paramedics arrived.

Authorities say Mr Sugay could have survived if he'd received help sooner.

Ashlin was arrested and charged with culpable driving, failing to render assistance after a crash and other offences.

The female passenger claims Ashlin was the driver but there are no other witnesses to the crash.

Blood was found on the driver's seat but Ashlin has refused to provide DNA.

During a court hearing on Thursday, detectives urged a magistrate to force Ashlin to give a sample.

The detectives said there was a lack of other direct evidence placing Ashlin in the driver's seat at the time.

Magistrate Andrew Capell granted the request, ordering Ashlin to undergo a swab procedure.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe (Ashlin) has committed the offence. Mainly blood on the driver's seat," he said.

The magistrate authorised officers to use reasonable force to take the swab if needed.

Prosecutors claim Ashlin was driving the Subaru erratically before the crash, noting tyre marks near the crash site.

He remains in custody and is due to return to court in May.