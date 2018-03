A 15-year-old girl has died in hospital after the car she was in crashed into a tree in regional Victoria.

The girl, from Garfield, died on Wednesday afternoon when the car in which she was a passenger veered off the road and crashed into a tree about 8.30am at Longwarry, west of Warragul.

The driver, an 18-year-old Longwarry man, is being treated for less serious injuries while police continue thier investigations.