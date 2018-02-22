News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The holiday paradise being tainted by hard drugs
Holiday paradise descending into chaos amid 'zombie' drug scourge

IBAC to investigate trolling of Vic cops

AAP /

Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog will investigate allegations the police force's assistant commissioner has trolled former cops online.

Brett Guerin allegedly made disparaging comments about people including former chief commissioner Christine Nixon under the name "Vernon Demerest" on a website run by conservative Sydney radio personality Chris Smith, the Age reports.

Police Minister Lisa Neville on Thursday confirmed the allegations had been referred to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission for investigation.

Back To Top
feedback