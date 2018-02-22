Favourite quits race for Melbourne mayor

The race has opened up to replace Robert Doyle as Melbourne's lord mayor after his temporary replacement announced he will not run for the coveted job.

"After careful consideration, I'm announcing today that I won't be running for Lord Mayor ... I remain committed to the all important Deputy Lord Mayor role," acting lord mayor Arron Wood wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The lord mayor role is empty after Mr Doyle resigned while fighting allegations of sexual harassment, with a by-election for a replacement scheduled for May 12.