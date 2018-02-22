Vic Christian Brother faces abuse sentence

A former Christian Brother is set to be sentenced for the assault of two students in regional Victoria during the 1970s.

Stephen Farrell, 22 at the time, used his position as a teacher at Ballarat's St Alipius Primary School to assault the pupils, who were aged about 10.

Farrell, now 66, assaulted one of the boys on three occasions, by making him sit on his lap and fondling the child inside his trousers.

He fondled the other boy's genitals after requesting the child change into his sports gear.

Farrell pleaded guilty earlier in February to two charges of indecent assault.

He has already received two suspended jail sentences for similar offences against three other victims.

Farrell's lawyer, Belinda Franjic, said the offending was serious but argued he was a "vastly different" man to when the assaults occurred.

She said he was now a loyal husband and hardworking family man who had reached "complete rehabilitation".

Farrell is due to be sentenced in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.