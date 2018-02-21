Vic man guilty of boarding house murder

A Melbourne man has been found guilty of murdering a homeless person, who was found bleeding to death in a boarding house with a stab wound to his leg.

A Supreme Court jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday for Earl Jones, who killed Stephen Lowry at The Regal boarding house, St Kilda, in the early hours of August 1, 2016.

The court was previously told that Jones, 29 at the time of the murder, had a dispute with Mr Lowry over property.

Jones was seen on CCTV throwing a large knife into a nearby courtyard.

Forensic testing showed Mr Lowry's DNA on the blade and Jones' DNA on the handle.

Prosecutors previously told the court that Jones entered the Grey Street property after 3am.

The pair fought and Jones struck Mr Lowry to the mouth, breaking his dentures and injuring his face.

It is then claimed Jones stabbed Mr Lowry to the leg with a knife, perforating his femoral artery, resulting in "massive blood loss".

Emergency services attended but were unable to save Mr Lowry.

Jones was found two days later at well-known St Kilda boarding house, the Gatwick Hotel, and denied assaulting Mr Lowry.