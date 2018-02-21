Women work for less in Vic public sector

Women working in Victoria's public service are being paid on average $10,000 less than their male counterparts.

The pay gap exists because there are more women working in "female-dominated" roles such as teaching, nursing, education aids and junior clerical roles, the State of the Public Service report released on Wednesday shows.

"Every Victorian deserves a fair workplace and that's why we're determined to reduce the gender gap in workforce participation and pay," Minister for Women and Industrial Relations Natalie Hutchins said.

The average salary for women in the public sector is $76,487, with men getting paid $86,684, a gap of $10,197 or 12 per cent, the report revealed.

However the gap is lower than the 17 per cent recorded in the broader Australian community, according to the Labor state government.

Key to closing the divide is ensuring all roles become flexible and conducting a gender audit to look at pay equity, recruitment and promotion, the government said.

"Through (the program) Safe and Strong, we are driving landmark gender equality reforms to set a new standard in Victorian Government workplaces," Ms Hutchins said.

The biggest pay gaps were in the police force because women were likely to serve for less time, and education aides where women earned six per cent less than men.

Plans by the state government to address the pay gap have been welcomed by Community and Public Sector Union state secretary Karen Batt.

"We've been arguing for a long time about this and are very pleased that the gender pay gap has finally been recognised as an issue," she told AAP.

It was also important for the government to look at the different types of jobs and the value that is placed on them as part of any audit, Ms Batt added.