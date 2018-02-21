Fake Vic armed guard avoids year in jail

A man who posed as an armed guard, discovered during a memorial for Melbourne's fatal Bourke Street rampage, has avoided jail and has his sights set on a modelling career.

Aaron John Purves, 27, wept in November when magistrate David Starvaggi jailed him for a year over his "complete charade" for falsely working as a guard and carrying a gun.

He was spotted dressed in tactical gear with a firearm just days after the January 2017 fatal rampage.

However, the former VFL player was bailed within an hour of being taken into custody as his lawyer Michael Kuzilny lodged an appeal against the sentence.

Melbourne Magistrates Court was told Purves' security guard and gun licences had expired when he applied for work as a cash-in-transit guard in 2016.

He didn't have the $3000 needed to renew his licences, so fudged his documents, changing the 2015 expiry date to 2018.

On Wednesday in the County Court of Victoria, Mr Kuzilny said Purves has had more than 12 months to "reflect on this idiotic stupidity".

Judge Michael Tinny upheld the appeal, instead sentencing Purves to a court order with 400 hours of community work over the coming two years.

"I was absolutely petrified. I can't even explain in words what I felt," Purves told AAP after the decision.

He said his phone has been "ringing a fair bit" with contract offers from major modelling agencies.

Mr Kuzilny said Purves' "unique look" had been appreciated by onlookers when his image was globally distributed after being captured on camera at the memorial by a photographer for The Age.

He said it was a big turnaround after a troubled year for the daily gym-goer.

"Before this, everyone thought it was a Walter Mitty lifestyle, guns blazing. People were looking at him like a freak. He hasn't left the house for a year," the lawyer told AAP.

"Good people make mistakes."

Judge Tinny said the offending was "undoubtedly serious", but the "vice" was in altering the documents to get employment.

He said he didn't want to conflate the events of the Bourke Street tragedy with Purves' offending.