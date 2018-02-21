Cardinal George Pell case back in court

Cardinal George Pell's lawyers have been denied access to further complainants' medical records as they prepare his defence against historical sexual offence charges.

Cardinal George Pell is due to face a four-week committal hearing beginning on March 5 (file).

Pell, the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sexual abuse, was not in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a brief administrative update centred on requests for a variety of documents.

After last week denying the defence access to the complainants' medical records, magistrate Belinda Wallington ruled out another category of communications with medical practitioners for confidentiality reasons.

A number of outstanding issues connected to subpoenas will be discussed at a further update on Tuesday.

Pell, 76, is due to face a four-week committal hearing beginning on March 5 that will determine if he stands trial on historical sexual offence charges.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop and Ballarat priest has taken leave from his position as Vatican treasurer to fight the charges.