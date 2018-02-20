Alleged Vic slave wife fled to neighbours

Neighbours came to the aid of a woman who was allegedly being kept as a slave by her husband, taking her into their Melbourne homes, court documents show.

The Indian woman arrived in Australia to be with her husband in 2015 and lived with him and his brother in Melbourne's southeast.

But the husband the allegedly abused the woman, forcing her to do housework and barring her from leaving the home.

It's also alleged he made her live on pickles and bread, took away her mobile phone, and regularly forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The young wife eventually fled the home in a state of fear, seeking help from neighbours who raised the alarm, Melbourne Magistrates Court has been told.

"(She) was wearing tracky pants and thongs," a neighbour, who can't me named, said in a police statement.

"She said her husband had taken her phone and her computer. She also said she was all by herself and had no one to talk to.

"She was upset, so I gave her a tissue."

The neighbour arranged for another family nearby, who were Indian, to meet the woman. She subsequently stayed with them while authorities got involved.

The court on Tuesday continued a committal hearing for the husband, with evidence from the alleged victim's sisters.

The husband, who can't be named for legal reasons, is charged with the commonwealth offence of intentionally reducing his wife to a slave in their home.

The hearing, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial, is due to continue until Thursday.