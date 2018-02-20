Vic man behind bars after alleged hit-run

A young man will remain behind bars for months after allegedly hitting seven children and a woman with a ute in Melbourne and fleeing the scene on foot.

Zhane Saiah Su'a, 21, faces dozens of charges after allegedly stealing a $10,000 Commodore ute and recklessly driving at an excessive speed through the satellite suburb of Officer on Friday.

Police claim he struck victims on a pedestrian island at the intersection of Grandvue Boulevard and Princes Highway.

It is claimed Su'a fled on foot from the scene, leaving behind the damaged silver ute.

He was arrested at a house at Pakenham on Monday after a widespread police appeal for him to come forward.

Su'a faces charges including putting pedestrians at risk of death or serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, failing to render assistance after an accident, driving without a license, dangerous driving and driving at a dangerous speed.

He did not apply for bail during a brief appearance in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told prosecutors sought a longer than usual period before the matter was next heard, to give them time to seek up to 50 statements from witnesses.

Police will also examine the ute.

The eight pedestrians suffered minor injuries, with the woman hospitalised.

Su'a was remanded in custody for a committal case conference on June 12.