Two men and a woman have been arrested after drug raids in Melbourne.

The trio were arrested at apartments at Flemington on Tuesday morning with police allegedly finding heroin, cannabis, cash and 11 Apple laptops believed to be stolen.

Two men aged 52 and 43 and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with trafficking and possessing heroin, handling stolen goods and possessing the proceeds of crime.

They will appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on April 11.