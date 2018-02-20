Warning issued over highly-infectious man who may have spread measles in Melbourne

A highly-infectious man may have inadvertently passed on measles to unsuspecting Melbourne residents after visiting a number of highly-populated locations in the city's southeast.

Over five days up to February 12, the man aged in his 40s visited a costume store, liquor shop, Centrelink and multiple sports facilities in the area, prompting a health alert on Tuesday.

The illness usually starts with head-cold symptoms before the appearance of a fever and rash, but people who came in contact with the man might not notice any signs until March 6, the Department of Health and Human Services' Dr Brett Sutton said.

Locations visited include:

Thursday, February 8 - Centrelink, Dandenong between 8am-5pm

Friday, February 9 - Centrelink, Dandenong between 8am-5pm, Mountain Gate Cricket Club, Ferntree Gully, between 6-8pm, Dan Murphy's Rowville, 8.30pm

Saturday, February 10 - Fairhills High School basketball stadium, Knoxfield between 9.30-10.30am, Rowville Secondary College basketball stadium between Rowville, 2.30-3.30pm

Sunday, February 11 - Belgrave Cricket Ground between 11.30am-6.30pm

Monday, February 12 - ABC Costume Hire, Wantirna South between 3-4pm

Dr Sutton added anyone who develops the illness over the next week should visit a doctor or a hospital.

"The characteristic measles rash usually begins three to seven days after the first symptoms, generally starting on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body," he said.

Most of the cases of measles in Victoria are linked to international travel, Dr Sutton said.

Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk with adults aged between 26-52 have lower immunisation coverage than younger adults and children.

For more information on how to treat measles visit Victoria's Better Health website.