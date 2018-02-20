Melbourne measles case prompts warning

A highly-infectious man may have inadvertently passed on measles to unsuspecting Melbourne residents after visiting a number of highly-populated locations in the city's southeast.

Over five days up to February 12, the man aged in his 40s visited a costume store, liquor shop, Centrelink and multiple sports facilities in the area, prompting a health alert on Tuesday.

The illness usually starts with head-cold symptoms before the appearance of a fever and rash, but people who came in contact with the man might not notice any signs until March 6, the Department of Health and Human Services' Dr Brett Sutton said.