Three teenagers and a man have been charged with assaulting a group of overseas backpackers underneath a Melbourne bridge.

The four backpackers, from France, were allegedly attacked while listening to music with a larger group of people beneath the Princes Bridge early on Tuesday.

Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, and a 20-year-old man, were charged with assault, theft and weapon-related offences, and are due to face court at later dates.