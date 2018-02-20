News

Dog-walking 'firebug' wanted by Vic Police

Callum Godde
AAP /

A moustachioed man seen walking a trio of fluffy dogs is wanted by police over links to a series of deliberately-lit fires along a Melbourne pedestrian track.

During one of the Kororoit Creek trail fires in October, the dog walker had a brief conversation with firefighters at the scene before leaving in a red four-wheel drive.

The man of Mediterranean appearance, who police believe may be connected to five fires in the area over the past five months - the most recent on Saturday - had three white pooches with him.

