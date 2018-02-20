Vic Labor shrugs off talk of China links

Victoria's Labor Premier Daniel Andrews has shrugged off reported links between one of his MPs and a lobby group linked to China's Communist Party.

Daniel Andrews has dismissed reports linking one of his MPs to the Chinese Communist Party (File).

Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs and Asia Engagement Hong Lim says he has nothing to hide after the Herald-Sun revealed he was previously listed as an adviser to the honorary board of the Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China.

"I've got nothing to hide, nothing to show. This is ridiculous," he told reporters at parliament on Tuesday when quizzed about the links.

"They put my name down because they think I'm important ... I'm just a nobody."

Verbal contact with members of the Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China was normal.

"Of course I've had conversations (with them). They're Chinese, don't you talk to other Irish people and all that or whoever? It's just a normal part of life," Mr Lim said.

Earlier, Mr Andrews labelled the reported connection "a joke".

"A joke story that I have nothing further to say on," he said.

Asked if he thought the ACPPRC was a propaganda machine for the ruling communist party, Mr Andrews said "I haven't really considered them at all".

Mr Lim is also listed as the chair of the advisory council for the Chinese Community Council of Australia, Victoria.

Mr Andrews said every MP should understand their obligation to declare their involvement with groups outside parliament.

"They would need to be an office bearer and I think the obligations on every single MP are very well known and people should declare everything the legislation requires them to properly declare."