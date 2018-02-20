Vic leads the country in organ donations

Victoria is leading the country when it comes to organ donations, with almost 400 people undergoing transplants last year.

The state made up almost 30 per cent of the national donor pool in 2017, with 389 Victorians receiving organs from 148 deceased donors.

Australia-wide, 1,675 people received transplants from 510 deceased and 273 living donors, DonateLife revealed on Tuesday.

It says the number of transplant recipients across the country increased by 75 per cent under a donation reform program started in 2009.

Additional figures showed NSW had 135 donors in 2017, Queensland 105 and Western Australia 54.

The numbers were much smaller in Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory, with 19, 14 and three donors respectively.