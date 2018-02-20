Vic ex-councillor not sinister, court told

A former City of Melbourne councillor described as a "cleanskin of unblemished record" has indicated he will plead guilty to helping another council candidate make an illegal nomination.

A three-day trial had been set down to start on Tuesday for Richard Foster, 46, who was charged with submitting a nomination form when not authorised and knowingly making a false written declaration..

The nomination was for Brooke Wandin, who was charged with unlawful nomination - for living outside the eligibility zone - and avoided conviction at a hearing in Melbourne last June.

Foster's lawyer James Catlin requested an adjournment, telling the court the matter has been resolved but more time was needed to prepare for a plea hearing.

He said Foster had already been punished by what he described as extensive media reporting and lack of prosecutor "objectivity".

He also denied his client had sinister motives or coerced Wandin.

"To some extent he's already been punished quite severely," Mr Catlin said.

He also said prosecutors had lined up "Mr Foster as some kind of svengalian figure leading Ms Wandin", referring to a sinister literary character.

"He's a 46-year-old cleanskin of unblemished record."

Foster was charged by the Local Government Investigations and Compliance Inspectorate following the 2016 Melbourne City Council elections.

Foster was also a candidate in the 2016 elections.

The matter was adjourned for a plea hearing on April 19.