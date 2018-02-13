What started 'argument' that led to American charged over Aussie's death in Thai bar

News

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A US national who allegedly beat a 42-year-old Australian man to death in a Thailand bar fight was trying to stop him assaulting a female barmaid, police said.

Benjamin Robb, from Newport in Victoria's west, had just begun a trip to Thailand when he became involved in a drunken brawl at the Ruby Club bar in Pattaya, 150km southeast of Bangkok, last Friday evening.

Thai media reported the fight was between Mr Robb and American Jose Manuel Polanco Jr, 43, who has since been charged with manslaughter and will appear in court within the next week.

Eyewitnesses said both men had been drinking heavily in the afternoon and appeared intoxicated when the fighting broke out. Source: Instagram/Pattaya Bars

Mr Polanco has denied the charges and claimed he was acting in self defence during the fight, according to The Bangkok Post.

The fight reportedly began after Mr Robb argued with a Thai woman at the bar, then squeezed her neck and lifted her off the ground until her face turned blue, police said.

Mr Polanco intervened on behalf of a woman, the newspaper reported.

Witnesses said Mr Robb was allegedly beaten, thrown across the bar and stomped on resulting in major injuries to his head and upper body.

The American initially fled the scene but later turned himself over to Thai Police.

Benjamin Robb, from Newport in Victoria, had just started his Thailand trip when tragedy struck. Source: 7 News

Thai paramedics and police were quickly on the scene and Robb was taken to the nearby Pattaya Memorial Hospital. But despite treatment he died in the early hours of Saturday from his injuries, including internal bleeding.

Eyewitnesses said both men had been drinking heavily in the afternoon and appeared intoxicated when the fighting broke out.



The Ruby Club, in a statement, said the altercation had been brief and had left the Australian unconscious. The American, the statement said, was expected to be held in jail for at least 10 days before an initial court appearance.

Thai police said they would be carrying out a thorough investigation.

The brawl broke out in Pattaya's notorious red-light district. Source: 7 News

Eyewitnesses said some bars in Pattaya are popular among those involved in weight lifting and martial arts sports in Thailand.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is offering support to the Robb family.

Mr Polanco is expected to remain in custody while a re-enactment of the incident is carried out.

